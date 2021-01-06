https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/reports-buildings-near-capitol-evacuated-due-suspected-pipe-bomb/

As Congress meets in a joint session to certify the Electoral College votes for president at 1 p.m. Wednesday, chaos has broken out on Capitol Hill with Trump supporters storming the grounds. Now reports are coming in of buildings, including the Madison building belonging to the Library of Congress, on the House side are being evacuated due to a suspected pipe bomb. The cannon House Office Building was also ordered evacuated.

Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard, “Hearing the Capitol Police evacuating buildings around the GOP Capitol Hill Club, including parts of the LOC Madison bldg, apartments, and House Cannon bldg…rumors of pipe bomb in back of the club…”

Hearing the Capitol Police evacuating buildings around the GOP Capitol Hill Club, including parts of the LOC Madison bldg, apartments, and House Cannon bldg…rumors of pipe bomb in back of the club… — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) January 6, 2021

Roll Call reporter Chris Marquette, “Capitol Police alert: EVACUATE: Madison due to Police Activity. * Remain calm and move in a safe manner to the exits. * If nearby, take annunciators on the way out. * Close doors behind you but do not lock. * Proceed immediately to your designated assembly area”

Capitol Police alert: EVACUATE: Madison due to Police Activity. * Remain calm and move in a safe manner to the exits.

* If nearby, take annunciators on the way out.

* Close doors behind you but do not lock.

* Proceed immediately to your designated assembly area — Chris Marquette (@ChrisMarquette_) January 6, 2021

Bloomberg’s Josh Wingrove, “Congressional offices have now also been told to evacuate the Cannon building.”

Congressional offices have now also been told to evacuate the Cannon building. pic.twitter.com/g1S4ev8bFm — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) January 6, 2021

Trump supporters storming the West Front of the Capitol:

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

I don’t know how police can contain this much longer.

Capitol Building – Washington, DC#StopTheSteal #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/V05Oc30Mhf — Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 6, 2021

UPDATE: ALL CLEAR.

At 1:48 pm Capitol Police say Cannon House Office Building is ALL CLEAR pic.twitter.com/VbyVl0uTeX — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) January 6, 2021

