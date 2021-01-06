https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/update-instagram-reportedly-set-join-twitter-facebook-may-suspend-president-trumps-account-24-hours/

President Trump released a video statement Wednesday afternoon calling for peace and for his supporters to go home after they stormed the Capitol Building earlier in the day to disrupt the joint session of Congress that was meeting to certify the votes of the Electoral College for president in favor of Joe Biden.

Twitter blocked distribution of the video claiming it was a risk for provoking violence, not allowing comments, likes, bookmarks or retweets. Only quote tweets are currently being allowed. Even so, the video has over six million views in less than twenty minutes of being posted at 4:17 p.m. EST.

President Trump called for peace in the streets.

Later today both Facebook and Twitter DELETED the President’s call for peace.

They actually deleted President Trump’s call for peace.

THEN TWITTER SUSPENDED TRUMP’S ACCOUNT AND THREATENED TO DELETE HIS ACCOUNT ENTIRELY!

This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Now this…

Later tonight Instagram, owned by Facebook, threatened to suspend President Trump’s account for 24 hours.

JUST IN: Instagram set to lock President Trump’s account for 24 hours — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 7, 2021

