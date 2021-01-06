https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/video-moment-gunshot-fired-capitol-woman-hit-neck/

A woman was shot inside the Capitol Building during the storming of the building by Trump supporters trying to ‘stop the steal’ of the presidential election by disrupting the joint session of Congress to certify the votes of the presidential election. There is apparently no information on who fired the shot.

Video of the shooting was posted to Twitter by independent journalist Taylor Hansen (Warning: Graphic video):

A young woman was just shot in the neck right besides me in the Capitol Building pic.twitter.com/hLQo4IP8J1 — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 6, 2021

Victim being taken out of the Capitol:

GRAPHIC: MSNBC shows video of a person being wheeled out of the Capitol on a stretcher, covered in blood and in very bad shape. pic.twitter.com/W6jKaXDudK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 6, 2021

CNN reports the woman was shot in the chest.

A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds, according to two sources familiar with the matter https://t.co/4Gx8sReUCd — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 6, 2021

