A woman was shot inside the Capitol Building during the storming of the building by Trump supporters trying to ‘stop the steal’ of the presidential election by disrupting the joint session of Congress to certify the votes of the presidential election. There is apparently no information on who fired the shot.

Video of the shooting was posted to Twitter by independent journalist Taylor Hansen (Warning: Graphic video):

Victim being taken out of the Capitol:

CNN reports the woman was shot in the chest.

