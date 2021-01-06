https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-trump-orders-national-guard-to-protect-u-s-capitol-building/

Posted by Kane on January 6, 2021 6:40 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Kayleigh tweeted earlier that it was President trump’s decision.

Now it is being reported that Mike Pence, in consultation with Nancy Pelosi, ordered the National Guard.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...