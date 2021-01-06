https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-trump-orders-national-guard-to-protect-u-s-capitol-building/
At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services.
We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful.
— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) January 6, 2021
Kayleigh tweeted earlier that it was President trump’s decision.
Now it is being reported that Mike Pence, in consultation with Nancy Pelosi, ordered the National Guard.
This is nuts. The Acting Secretary of Defense acknowledging that he and the Joint Chiefs Chairman did not discuss deploying the National Guard with President Trump – but rather with VP Pence and Congressional leaders. pic.twitter.com/b8gAT9bnSC
— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) January 6, 2021
UPDATE – Acting Secretary of Defence confirms it was VP Mike Pence, not President Trump who authorised deployment of the National Guard.
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 6, 2021