https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-one-person-shot-inside-the-united-states-capitol

One person has been shot at the United States Capitol, a source with Washington, D.C. paramedics told local media Wednesday afternoon.

A shocking video posted to social media shows the moment that rioters broke glass inside the U.S. Capitol building and police responded with guns drawn.

BREAKING: DC paramedic source tells me one person shot in Capitol. CPR in progress — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) January 6, 2021

Video captured what appears to be paramedics removing an injured person from the building.

House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy (D-CA) confirmed the incident to CBS News.

“Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) confirmed moments ago that shots have been fired inside the U.S. Capitol Building,” the outlet noted. “McCarthy did not say by whom. At least one person has reportedly been carried out of the building on a stretcher.”

The Associated Press confirmed, at 4 pm EST, that a woman had been shot on Capitol Hill and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. She was reportedly shot in the chest; however, the details of the injury have yet to be confirmed.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear. The person said the victim had been taken to a hospital,” the AP noted. “The shooting came as dozens of Trump supporters breached security perimeters and entered the U.S. Capitol as Congress was meeting, expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.”

The United States Capitol police reportedly told media they were overwhelmed by the number of protesters and their aggressive tactics. All federal legislators are, however, safe and were not injured. A police officer was reportedly taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.