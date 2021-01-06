https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/06/us-capitol-police-orders-buildings-evacuated-over-suspicious-package/
THIS POST HAS BEEN UPDATED. SEE BELOW.
The U.S. Capitol Police ordered buildings in the U.S. Capitol complex evacuated over a suspicious package:
MADISON BUILDING in US Capitol complex is being evacuated. Staff just got this Capitol Police alert pic.twitter.com/2lm1obtctI
— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) January 6, 2021
The package was discovered in the 300 Block of First Street SE:
SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE: Another Capitol Police alert sent to congressional offices a few mins ago pic.twitter.com/V9vmyy4Pd8
— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) January 6, 2021
The Cannon building is now under a shelter in place order:
The Cannon evacuation has been revised to “internal relocation” aka “shelter in place” due to police activity
— Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) January 6, 2021
There are also reports of private residences being evacuated:
House GOP staffer tells me private residences on Capitol Hill are now being evacuated by Capitol Police
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 6, 2021
We’ll keep you posted.
Update 1
The USCP has given the all-clear to the Canonn building:
UPDATE: The U.S. Capitol Police has given an all-clear and authorized re-entry into the Cannon House Office Building.
Road closures will also be cleared, USCP said.
— NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) January 6, 2021
People are returning to their offices now:
A source tells me staff are allowed to return to the Cannon and Capitol Police are escorting some back into the building from outside.
— Alex Ruoff (@Alexruoff) January 6, 2021
Update 2
A DC Councilmember says there are no evacuations of private residences:
There are no evacuation orders for nearby residences. But MPD advises residents should not head to the US Capitol area at this time. https://t.co/lFzgoY3YW0
— Charles Allen (@charlesallen) January 6, 2021
Update 3
All buildings in the Capitol complex are now on lockdown:
Message from USCP: “All buildings within the Capitol Complex, Capitol: External security threat, no entry or exit is permitted, stay away from exterior windows, doors. If outside, seek cover.”
— Greta Wall (@GretaLWall) January 6, 2021
Editor’s note, this post has been updated.
***
Related:
WATCH: Chaos erupts at the U.S. Capitol as Trump supporters clash with police https://t.co/hTSqVDvR4H
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 6, 2021
WATCH: Trump supporters ‘are storming the grounds’ of the U.S. Capitol https://t.co/lxqthPTA2L
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 6, 2021