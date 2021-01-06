https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-department-of-state-condemns-islamic-relief-worldwide-leaders_3645907.html

The U.S. Department of State in a release last week condemned anti-Semitic comments made by Islamic Relief Worldwide’s (IRW) leader.

The Office of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism noted that the IRW is a serious concern given that it is established as an international charitable organization, has tax exemption, and has an annual monetary allocation of approximately $100 million, and has shown “a consistent pattern of spreading the most vile anti-Semitic vitriol.”

The report listed a number of examples of anti-Semitic remarks by the IRW’s trustees, starting with The Times of London, together with the director of the Program on Extremism at George Washington University, publishing an expose from mid-2020 revealing that a leader of the IRW, Heshmat Khalifa, had posted on his Facebook feed a comment saying that Jews were the “grandchildren of monkeys and pigs.”

Hamas militants, dressed as a “martyr,” plays with a mock up of a suicide-bomber’s “belt of explosives” during the funeral of their leader Abdel Rahman Hamad in the West Bank town of Qalqilya, on Oct. 14, 2001. (David Silverman/Getty Images)

The Department’s statement added that Khalifa is known to have called Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi a “Zionist pimp,” as well as praising the Hamas terrorist group as “the purest resistance movement in modern history.”

Khalifa then resigned and the organization made the promise of “reviewing our processes for screening trustees’ and senior executives’ social media posts to ensure that this will not happen again.”

Despite that, only weeks later, The Times showed another IRW administrator, Almoutaz Tayara, then-chairman of Islamic Relief Germany, had also voiced anti-Semitic comments and glorified terrorist attacks against Israel. Tayara said that Hamas leaders were “great men” answering the “divine and holy call of the Muslim Brotherhood.”

In addition, Tayara also wrote in reference to Hamas’s military arm: “The al-Qassem heroes did not graduate from the military academies of the UK and the US, unlike the rulers and royals of the Arab world who, there, were nurtured on cowardice and allegiance to the foreigners—the UK and the US.”

Islamic Relief Germany decided to keep Tayara as chairman, though the above comments were called to attention after he apologized and deleted the posts along with closing his Facebook account.

Smoke rises during an explosion from an Israeli forces strike in Gaza City, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012. Israel bombarded the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip with nearly 200 airstrikes early Saturday, the military said, widening a blistering assault on Gaza rocket operations by terrorists to include the prime minister’s headquarters, a police compound, and a vast network of smuggling tunnels. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

The State Department went on to say that after these comments on Facebook were being probed during the summer of 2020, IRW released a statement saying that they were “shocked by the anti-Western and anti-Israel content of the posts partially glorifying violence and terrorism,” but that the IRW leader had lent “outstanding support” to the group for more than 10 years.

Notwithstanding, more anti-Semitic comments by IRW leadership were found in recent weeks, according to the Special Envoy, noting that IRW founder Hany al Banna called Yazidis “devil worshippers.”

The State Department release concluded with the following statement:

“As we witness a rise in anti-Semitism in every corner of the globe, it is incumbent on all people of good conscience to stand strong and exhibit zero tolerance for the blatant and horrifying anti-Semitism and glorification of violence exhibited at the most senior levels of IRW. We encourage all government bodies currently examining IRW activities and their relationship with IRW.”

