Vice President Mike Pence will not try to block congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote on Wednesday.

“I hope Mike has the courage to do what he needs to do. And I hope he doesn’t listen to the RINO and the stupid people that he’s listening to,” Trump said during his Washington, DC rally at the same time that Pence released his statement.

As Vice President, it is Pence’s job to preside over the vote in Congress to verify the votes of the Electoral College. It was in that role that Trump and many of his supporters wanted him to call out the alleged voter fraud and ballot irregularities that have been the basis for the president’s refusal to accept the results of the Nov. 3 general election.

Pence was the last hope for Trump supporters who were intent on finding a way to investigate the allegations of voter fraud prior to the certification of the Electoral College, which will install Biden in the White House.

