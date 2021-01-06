https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/06/wapo-hacks-hope-your-memories-are-too-short-to-call-them-out-for-fawning-over-unfailingly-polite-mitt-romney/

In case you missed it, some Trump supporters recently thought it would be fun to harass GOP Sen. Mitt Romney in the airport and on a flight:

Do you want to see a scumbag? Here’s one. The first thing Mitt says is, “ put your mask on”.

Required by law he says. KISS MY YOU KNOW WHAT MITT! OF COURSE HE DOES’NT SUPPORT TRUMP! HE’S AN IDIOT! pic.twitter.com/iFZys12CmH — Ernie Plumley-POTUS WON⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ernie_plumley) January 6, 2021

United We Stand …. I bet RINO Mitt Romney, wasn’t expecting to be on a flight full of patriots on their way to DCpic.twitter.com/4NJOUKvuVP — Ruthann (@TeaBoots) January 5, 2021

We wouldn’t call shouting “TRAITOR!” at Mitt Romney patriotism, but that’s just us.

Anyway, it’s been interesting to see how liberals have responded.

We warned you these psychotic freaks would turn on republicans once Trump lost. I’m not a Romney fan but he’s done nothing but adhere to his oath, and the MAGA trash does this to him. pic.twitter.com/VowYYSxrvw — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 6, 2021

Journalists like the Washington Post’s Ashley Parker and Philip Rucker are giving Romney props for keeping his cool despite being yelled at and berated:

Mitt Romney — ever a consummate rule follower — is also unfailingly polite. That is the takeaway here. https://t.co/79PaipSdpi — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) January 6, 2021

Ashley and Philip have so much respect for Mitt Romney.

“BUT WHAT ABOUT HIS GAAAAAFES????????!!!!!!!!!!” pic.twitter.com/RuxwxBrPyO — Lord BT (@back_ttys) January 6, 2021

Apparently Ashley and Philip think we’ve got amnesia.

Ashley and Philip are lucky that Romney’s so polite. They know he won’t call them out for being frauds.

Typical — zach (@ZeWiseGuy_) January 6, 2021

Journalists’ Strange New Respect™ for Mitt Romney has been nothing if not interesting to witness, albeit quite predictable.

Mitt really is polite, as seen with idiots who heckle him at airports and reporters who shout stupid questions at him as he’s leaving a war memorial. — Lord BT (@back_ttys) January 6, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

