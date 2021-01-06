https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/06/wapo-hacks-hope-your-memories-are-too-short-to-call-them-out-for-fawning-over-unfailingly-polite-mitt-romney/

In case you missed it, some Trump supporters recently thought it would be fun to harass GOP Sen. Mitt Romney in the airport and on a flight:

We wouldn’t call shouting “TRAITOR!” at Mitt Romney patriotism, but that’s just us.

Anyway, it’s been interesting to see how liberals have responded.

Journalists like the Washington Post’s Ashley Parker and Philip Rucker are giving Romney props for keeping his cool despite being yelled at and berated:

Ashley and Philip have so much respect for Mitt Romney.

Apparently Ashley and Philip think we’ve got amnesia.

Ashley and Philip are lucky that Romney’s so polite. They know he won’t call them out for being frauds.

Journalists’ Strange New Respect™ for Mitt Romney has been nothing if not interesting to witness, albeit quite predictable.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...