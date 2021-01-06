https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/06/warnock-dodges-questions-on-court-packing-filibuster-and-dc-statehood/

Georgia’s new Democratic Senator-elect Raphael Warnock dodged questions Wednesday following his Peach State victory on whether he would support Democrats’ radical plans to pack the Supreme Court and abolish the filibuster, and vote in favor of passing D.C. and Puerto Rican statehood.

“Progressives across the country are celebrating that your election could mean adding two states, eliminating the filibuster, and packing the Supreme Court with more members,” began ABC’s “The View” co-host Meghan McCain. “Your colleague Joe Manchin has joined with Republicans to reject those ideas. Chuck Schumer this morning tweeted ‘buckle up.’ So you can understand how it’s hard for Republicans like me to believe in the spirit of unity, and I want to know: Will you do the same thing as Joe Manchin and agree not to follow up on any of those things?”

“Well I’m not focused on any of those things,” Warnock responded in a non-answer, instead pivoting to health care and characterizing McCain’s questions, pondered by millions of Americans, as “interesting conversations inside the beltway.”

“Sometimes these words just become political buzzwords,” Warnock said.

The Democrat’s dismissiveness prompted McCain to follow-up, demanding an answer.

“Senator, I do believe that average Americans care about packing the courts, and I just want to know if you would agree and join Joe Manchin and agree that you are not for that,” McCain said.

Warnock, whose radicalism beyond court-packing became well-documented on the campaign trail, doubled down on his refusal to offer any insight on the his progressive intentions.

“My job is to take the concerns that are being raised by my constituent,” Warnock said.

When McCain pushed a third time for an answer, roundtable co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who has a long history of cutting off her lone conservative colleague, stepped in to save Warnock from facing real questions.

“I’m actually going to end this,” Goldberg said, speaking over McCain and eventually shouting to silence the younger co-host.

