Rev. Raphael Warnock addressed residents in the Peach State Tuesday night after their pivotal run-off election; saying he’s “going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia.”

“I come before you tonight as a man who knows that the improbable journey that led me to this place, can only happen here. We were told that we couldn’t win this election. Tonight, we proved that with hope, hard work, and the people by our side, anything is possible,” said Warnock.

Rev. Raphael Warnock: “I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia.” #Georgia #GASen pic.twitter.com/3BlhUt6NG7 — The Hill (@thehill) January 6, 2021

“May my story be an inspiration to some young person who is trying to grab hold of the American dream. Georgia, I’m honored by the faith you have shown in me. I promise you I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia,” he added.

