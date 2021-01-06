https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/06/watch-barack-obama-and-hillary-clinton-support-objection-to-election-certification-in-2005/

Democratic politicians, the corrupt corporate media, and others continue to condemn the Republican senators and representatives who announced they will object to the 2020 election certification, but in 2005, both Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama supported objection to the certification of George W. Bush as president.

In 2005, Democrats in Congress objected to the certification of Ohio’s 20 electoral votes for Bush on the grounds that “they wanted to draw attention to the need for aggressive election reform in the wake of what they said were widespread voter problems.” The objection was overturned but continued to be highlighted by some on the left.

“How can we possibly tell millions of Americans who registered to vote, who came to the polls in record numbers, particularly our young people … to simply get over it and move on?” the late Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones, D-Ohio, said.

Democrats didn’t mock Tubbs Jones’s concerns about election integrity. Instead, her left-wing colleagues in the Senate, such as Clinton and Obama, amplified and echoed her sentiments.

“As we look at our election system, I think it’s fair to say that there are many legitimate questions about its accuracy, about its integrity, and they’re not confined to the state of Ohio,” said Clinton, then a senator from New York. “I would hope that this body, and thanks to the objection of my friend from California, this debate which is starting today will continue,” she added, preaching about the Golden Rule and giving everyone a fair chance to explain why they were concerned.

Obama also expressed support for the objection, claiming it was within the Democrats’ abilities and authority to question the election results.

“There is no reason at a time when we have enormous battles taking place ideologically all across the aisle, at a time when we’re trying to make certain that we encourage democracy in Iraq and Afghanistan and other places throughout the world, that we have the legitimacy of our elections challenged rightly or wrongly by people who are not certain as to whether our processes are fair and just,” he said.

Now, despite the left’s firm insistence that the objection to the 2020 certification by politicians such as Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas is a “coup attempt” that undermines the state of the republic, multiple House Democrats attempted to object to the electoral votes from multiple states in Donald Trump’s election to the presidency in 2016, citing concerns over the now-disproved Russia hoax and potentially “hacked” voting machines.

“The electors were not lawfully certified, especially given the confirmed and illegal activities engaged by the government of Russia,” Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said.

The objections were overruled by then-Vice President Joe Biden, who repeated that objections were required to be in writing and signed by someone from each chamber of Congress.

The same process occurred in 2001 when at least 12 members of the Congressional Black Caucus and others attempted to block Florida’s electoral vote certification for George W. Bush, claiming the black vote was suppressed. The objections were ruled as out of order by then-Vice President Al Gore after they were not supported by any members in the Senate.

