It’s getting ugly at the U.S. Capitol where Trump supporters who stormed the barriers surrounding the building are now clashing with the police:

This is going to get bad.

Patriots and Capitol Police continue to face off.

Look at all the blood on the ground…. #WashingtonDC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/28hodMm1aK — Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 6, 2021

One of the marchers can be seen shooting what appears to be mace at the officers:

This is just straight up turning into a brawl between police and patriots.

Washington, DC #StopTheSteal #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/VZAAD0QZC7 — Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 6, 2021

More video from the scene:

We’ll keep you posted.

