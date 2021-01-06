https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/06/watch-chaos-erupts-at-the-u-s-capitol-as-trump-supporters-clash-with-police/
It’s getting ugly at the U.S. Capitol where Trump supporters who stormed the barriers surrounding the building are now clashing with the police:
This is going to get bad.
Patriots and Capitol Police continue to face off.
Look at all the blood on the ground…. #WashingtonDC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/28hodMm1aK
— Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 6, 2021
One of the marchers can be seen shooting what appears to be mace at the officers:
This is just straight up turning into a brawl between police and patriots.
Washington, DC #StopTheSteal #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/VZAAD0QZC7
— Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 6, 2021
More video from the scene:
More chaos at the capitol building in Washington, DC#DCProtests #StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/gO8eARq7eA
— Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 6, 2021
We’ll keep you posted.
