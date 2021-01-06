https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/watch-fox-news-anchor-shoves-trump-supporter-outside-washington-governors-mansion/

A reporter said to work for Fox News shoved a Trump supporter during a verbal altercation outside the governor’s mansion in Olympia, Washington, on Wednesday.

It is unclear how the incident started, but the Trump supporter can be heard saying “you want to kick my ass” while pushing up close to the reporter.

The reporter proceeds to shove the man before police come and intervene.

Fox News anchor shoves a Trump supporter outside the gates of the governor’s mansion. He then gets shoved by other Trump supporters before being asked to leave. #OlympiaProtest pic.twitter.com/Th7MftWIG1 — Shauna Sowersby (@Shauna_Sowersby) January 6, 2021

“Fox News anchor shoves a Trump supporter outside the gates of the governor’s mansion. He then gets shoved by other Trump supporters before being asked to leave,” Daily Beast reporter Shauna Sowersby tweeted.

#Olympia WA

the man from a previous video who I believed was media works for @FoxNews

The man allegedly threatened a Trump supporter and ends up assaulting him the Trump supporters man gives the story of what happened. He plans to press charges source:PrimeTimePatriot pic.twitter.com/CqV2rdUMGL — ( ◕‿◕) Display_Your_Name_Here ( ◕‿◕) ➐ (@tr00p3RR) January 6, 2021

On Tuesday, a Fox News reporter was chased away from the Stop the Steal protest in DC by a crowd chanting “Fox News sucks!”

🚨ELECTORAL VOTE COUNT🚨

Police escort Fox News reporter, as he gets chanted at by crowd of Trump supporters in D.C. pic.twitter.com/AhdTP3evWE — Yung Zoomer (@YungZoomer) January 6, 2021

The network has faced a severe ratings backlash for rushing to call the election for Joe Biden and turning on President Trump and his supporters.

