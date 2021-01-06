https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/watch-fox-news-reporter-escorted-stop-steal-protest-police-crowd-chants-fox-news-sucks/

Trump supporters chased a Fox News reporter away from the Stop the Steal protest on Tuesday night while chanting “Fox News Sucks!”

The frazzled reporter went to the police before walking to the other side where Black Lives Matter and Antifa were.

The incident was caught on Timothy Gionet’s livestream, better known online as Baked Alaska.

Police escort Fox News reporter, as he gets chanted at by crowd of Trump supporters in D.C. pic.twitter.com/AhdTP3evWE — Yung Zoomer (@YungZoomer) January 6, 2021

President Donald Trump tweeted last month that Fox’s weekend daytime is “not watchable,” and that he’s switching over to One America News Network.

The network has been in a ratings free fall since the election, after they began calling states early for Joe Biden and undermining President Trump.

