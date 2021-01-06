http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wHKLrsvhKaA/

A joint session of Congress will certify the 2020 election results Wednesday, while many House and Senate Republicans are expected to object to the results of several states’ election results.

The joint session of Congress will start at 1:00 P.M. Eastern. Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the joint session of Congress.

Several Republicans will object to the certification process. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) have led the movement in the House, while Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) led the cause in the House.

If a congressman and senator object to a state’s certification, then both chambers of Congress will deliberate for roughly two hours and rule on the state’s certification.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will likely be the first senator to speak on the certification, where he is expected to rebuke efforts to challenge the validity of the elections.

Sens. Hawley, Cruz, Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Mike Braun (R-IN), Steve Daines (R-MT), Ron Johnson (R-WI), John Kennedy (R-LA), James Lankford (R-OK), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) reportedly plan to challenge the election certification.

McConnell, John Thune (R-SD), John Cornyn (R-TX), Richard Burr (R-NC), Richard Shelby (R-AL), Susan Collins (R-ME), Roy Blunt (R-MO), Rob Portman (R-OH), Pat Toomey (R-PA), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), John Hoeven (R-ND), Mike Lee (R-UT), Tim Scott (R-SC), Jerry Moran (R-KS), and John Boozman (R-AR) will vote to certify Biden’s election.

The 14 Republican senators who have yet to say if they will vote to certify the elections include Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Rick Scott (R-FL), Jim Risch (R-ID), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Todd Young (R-IN), Rand Paul (R-KY), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and John Barrasso (R-WY).

Roughly 140 House Republicans will likely object to various state’s certification.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

