WATCH LIVE — STORMING THE CAPITOL
SECOND LIVESTREAM
THIRD LIVESTREAM
BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun
This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN
— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021
Breaking video: Protesters enter the U.S. Capitol building. pic.twitter.com/05nL2aBDtp
— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) January 6, 2021
Mike Pence evacuated…
URGENT – VP Mike Pence evacuated out of the US Capitol by Secret Service through underground tunnels (MSNBC)
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 6, 2021
UPDATE – Private residences on Capitol Hill are now being evacuated by Capitol Police.
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 6, 2021
JUST IN – The Madison building on Capitol Hill is being evacuated.
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 6, 2021
Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
Protesters have torn down a barrier. Fireworks going off outside the Capitol. People in a tower telling the crowd to press forward. “Move forward and we can beat them.” Throwing things are police. Crowd pushing up chanting USA. This is unreal pic.twitter.com/FDEQu9HyPX
— Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) January 6, 2021
Pepper spray while breaking through police barrier…
Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral College ballots inside pic.twitter.com/LiQhaa5KkQ
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021
DC spicy 🌶🌶 pic.twitter.com/g16xCHUCuC
— CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🦈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) January 6, 2021
Multiple buildings on Capitol Hill are being evacuated as Trump supporters clash with police
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 6, 2021
HAPPENING NOW: Crowd grows increasingly violent at the US Capitol
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 6, 2021
