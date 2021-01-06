https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/watch-live-trump-supporters-torn-capitol-barriers-clashing-police/
of Trump supporters have now breached the US Capitol and are attempting to storm the Capitol.
Status Coup is live in the middle of the action.
Police are using what appears to be tear gas, flash bangs, and other less lethal munitions to attempt to prevent the massive crowd from breaching the building.
