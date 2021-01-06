http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/H0RMi6i0eKM/

Protesters destroyed media outlets’ camera equipment following the “Save America” rally in Washington, DC, while others stormed the United States Capitol building.

In video footage posted to Twitter, protesters can be seen knocking down equipment from various media outlets in attendance at the rally where President Trump spoke on Wednesday morning.

JUST NOW: protestors charging the media pic.twitter.com/cANlcv5CMP — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) January 6, 2021

Rioters just mobbed camera crews and destroyed their equipment. pic.twitter.com/sEni7inSxS — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021

The footage comes as protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in protest against Democrat and Republican lawmakers certifying the 2020 presidential election results against Trump’s wishes.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

