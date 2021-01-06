https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/06/watch-trump-supporters-are-storming-the-grounds-of-the-u-s-capitol/

Townhall’s Julio Rosas is on the ground for us at the U.S. Capitol and reports that “Trump supporters are storming the grounds” and “tearing down fencing”:

Trump supporters are storming the grounds of the Capitol Building and tearing down fencing. pic.twitter.com/rEBIC9IUJq — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021

“This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life”:

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

More video of what’s going down:

Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral College ballots inside pic.twitter.com/LiQhaa5KkQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021

“There’s just so many Trump supporters surrounding the Capitol”:

There’s just so many Trump supporters surrounding the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/vzKJjMSxcN — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 6, 2021

And more supporters are on the way:

Thousands of pro Trump supporters now marching to US Capitol. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/FMaHwTspvr — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) January 6, 2021

Follow Julio for more live coverage:

Crowd continues to increase in size with Trump supporters for today’s rally in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/poVMoDPBoa — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021

