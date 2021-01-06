http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/TRcX2XpUOu4/

Supporters of President Donald Trump at the March to Save America are attempting to breach the U.S. Capitol, breaking through barriers in attempts to occupy the building, according to footage captured Wednesday.

Videos shows crowds attempting to breach the U.S. Capitol, holding American flags as well as Trump flags.

“Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun,” The Blaze’s Elijah Schaffer said, tweeting out a video of the chaos.

“This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them,” he added, noting that “non lethal force” was in effect:

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Protesters are charging toward the Captiol steps. Some tried to scale the construction structures and have been tackled by police. They want to enter the building and are making attempts at intervals. Capitol police trying to hold them back. pic.twitter.com/YflxS1miBw — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021

Capitol police appear to be retreating as supporters of Donald Trump attempt to storm the Capitol building. They’ve already made it through several security barriers. pic.twitter.com/F6TzUQYS9P — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 6, 2021

Another video of the absolute chaos at the Capitol building. pic.twitter.com/C9npZfon31 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 6, 2021

Hundreds of Trump supporters have stormed the barricades at the back of the Capitol and are marching toward the building. pic.twitter.com/68nB7QyiP9 — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021

Trump supporters are storming the grounds of the Capitol Building and tearing down fencing. pic.twitter.com/rEBIC9IUJq — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021

They are storming DC!

Trump supporters just tore down some barriers at the Capitol in Washington, DC #StopTheSteal #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/ZkJal7SM9g — Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 6, 2021

I don’t know how police can contain this much longer.

Capitol Building – Washington, DC#StopTheSteal #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/V05Oc30Mhf — Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 6, 2021

Here’s a small portion of the thousands of Trump supporters who have crossed the barricades in an attempt to storm Congress pic.twitter.com/q0P9QQQMJd — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 6, 2021

The action coincides with Wednesday’s joint session of Congress, as lawmakers gather to count and certify the Electoral College votes and Trump supporters gather for a massive protest in the nation’s capital in support of President Trump.

There are also reports that the Madison building and Cannon House Office Building being evacuated:

No other details at this time, other than it’s being evacuated due to “police activity.” Not uncommon for building evacuations and false alarms, but everyone on high alert with all the protests today. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) January 6, 2021

Cannon House Office Building has been evacuated due to protesters headed toward the Capitol. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) January 6, 2021

This story is developing.

