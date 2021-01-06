https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/06/were-under-siege-pro-trump-rioters-storm-the-capitol-senate-gavels-out-and-mike-pence-is-rushed-from-the-floor-photos-video/
About The Author
Related Posts
Dr. Deborah Birx still explaining that Thanksgiving trip, says her parents were 'deeply depressed'
December 24, 2020
Sit this one out: Eric Swalwell polled his followers on treason and helloooo BACKFIRE!
December 22, 2020
D'OH! NY Times runs correction after getting Obama's former HUD secretary mixed up with Cuban dictator
November 23, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy