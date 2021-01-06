https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/01/05/ive-seen-this-movie-before-georgia-county-calls-it-a-night-and-will-resume-counting-in-the-morning/

The two special elections for the U.S. Senate in Georgia took place on Tuesday, and at the time this story is being posted, about 91 percent of the vote is in, and the two Republican candidates lead by very slim margins. Any hopes of knowing who won on Tuesday night have been dashed, and the races are still considered too close to call. As a matter of fact, at least one county has called it a day and will resume the count in the morning:

UPDATE: just confirmed. Chatham County is done counting votes for the night. The board of elections annex building is empty. Workers say they’ll be back at 8 a.m. Still thousands of votes to be counted here. @WJCLNews — Stephen Moody WJCL (@StephenWJCL) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: Chatham County, Georgia officials say they have stopped counting votes for the night and won’t return until 8 a.m. Wednesday — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 6, 2021

Chatham County, Georgia includes the city of Savannah. In any case, this scenario seems very familiar:

I’ve seen this movie before… https://t.co/Z23AKVI0VV — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) January 6, 2021

It sure does seem familiar!

*fate of the country hangs in balance* “We were hired to do one job but we’re tired…” — D E (@realDAE95) January 6, 2021

They’ll be back in a couple hours — HCQ_KEK (@HCQ_KEK) January 6, 2021

Everyone: “Let’s not do anything to make the election look weird and fuel the fantasies of whackos.” Chatham County: https://t.co/dhaVJoAVOq — Nathan Wurtzel (((Slight Return))) (@NathanWurtzel) January 6, 2021

Stay tuned.

