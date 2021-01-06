https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/01/05/ive-seen-this-movie-before-georgia-county-calls-it-a-night-and-will-resume-counting-in-the-morning/

The two special elections for the U.S. Senate in Georgia took place on Tuesday, and at the time this story is being posted, about 91 percent of the vote is in, and the two Republican candidates lead by very slim margins. Any hopes of knowing who won on Tuesday night have been dashed, and the races are still considered too close to call. As a matter of fact, at least one county has called it a day and will resume the count in the morning:

Chatham County, Georgia includes the city of Savannah. In any case, this scenario seems very familiar:

It sure does seem familiar!

Stay tuned.

