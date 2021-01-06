https://www.dailywire.com/news/white-house-press-secretary-says-president-has-called-out-national-guard-armed-federal-agents-moving-in

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany took to social media Wednesday afternoon to note that President Donald Trump has called out the National Guard to handle an armed insurrection at the United States Capitol.

At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services. We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) January 6, 2021

“At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services. We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful,” she said.

The Defense Department noted just minutes later that it had directed the National Guard, as well as armed police from several federal agencies, including the Secret Service, to Capitol Hill to draw down the riot taking place there.

“The D.C. Guard has been mobilized to provide support to federal law enforcement in the District. Acting Secretary Miller has been in contact with Congressional leadership, and Secretary McCarthy has been working with the D.C. government. The law enforcement response will be led by the Department of Justice,” the department noted.

Sources noted that the request took slightly longer than normal to fulfill because the Defense Department was involved in the direct authorization.

Police in riot gear have moved onto the Capitol grounds.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.