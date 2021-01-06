https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/white-house-pulls-chad-wolfs-nomination-after-acting-dhs-head-says?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The nomination for Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf to serve permanently in that position was withdrawn Thursday morning. Shortly before the withdrawal, Wolf released a statement calling on President Trump to “strongly condemn” the violence that took place at the Capitol building yesterday.

“These violent actions are unconscionable, and I implore the President and all elected officials to strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday. DHS [the Department of Homeland Security] takes the safety and security of all Americans very seriously — it’s at the core of our mission to defend our homeland. Any appearance of inciting violence by an elected official goes against who we are as Americans,” said Wolf in a statement.

In his statement, Wolf expressed his intent to remain at his post until January 20 to assist with an “orderly transition” to the next administration. He called yesterday’s breach of the Capitol building by a pro-Trump crowd and the resulting violence “tragic and sickening.”

Wolf said that some of those gathered at the Capitol on Wednesday has resorted to using violence “as a means to achieve political ends.” The events of the day resulted in the deaths of four individuals.

Wolf, who has been serving in his position for more than a year, was nominated to his post officially in August, but was never confirmed by the Senate.

