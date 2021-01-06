https://www.dailywire.com/news/goldberg-cuts-off-mccain-when-pressing-warnock-on-extremism

Meghan McCain has been having a rough week upon her return to “The View.” After co-host Joy Behar directly said she did not “miss” having her around while being away on maternity leave, her co-hosts scolded her on Wednesday after she pressed Senator-elect Raphael Warnock (D-GA) about his views on extremism following his victory on Tuesday night.

“You know, I watched the race closely just like everyone else, and you talked a lot about unity on the campaign trail and the need to unify the country and unify Georgians, but progressives across the country are celebrating that your election could mean adding two states, eliminating the filibuster, and packing the Supreme Court with more members,” McCain began. “Your colleague Joe Manchin has joined with Republicans to reject those ideas. Chuck Schumer this morning tweeted, ‘buckle up.’ So you can understand how hard it’s hard for Republicans like me to believe in the spirit of unity, and I want to know, will you do the same thing as Joe Manchin [D-WV] and agree not to follow up on all of those things?”

Warnock asserted that he was not “focused” on any of those subjects, saying that ordinary people are mostly concerned about their health care and other serious issues.

“Well I’m not focused on any of those things. And as I’ve moved across Georgia, you know, those are interesting conversations inside the Beltway, but I’ve been on the campaign trail for months, and I’ll tell you what ordinary people are asking me about — they’re wondering, are they gonna lose their health care in the middle of a pandemic,” he said. “We’ve got 1.8 million Georgians who have preexisting conditions and, you know, sometimes these words just become political buzzwords. So, we [ought] to unpack what that means.”

As Meghan McCain pressed further, Warnock continued to stress that his constituents were not concerned about any of the issues she had listed.

“My job is to take the concerns that are being raised by my constituents, and what I’m telling you is that they’re asking about their health care, they’re asking about whether or not they can earn a liveable wage [for] working hard every day, and they’re wondering when in the world are they gonna get relief after waiting for it for months, and right now what is the Senate doing?” he said. “They’re engaged in this shameless exercise of privilege and power, challenging the basic norms of our government. The people of Georgia rose up and rebuked that kind of politics last night, and I intend to represent their interests in the U.S. Senate — to make sure they have health care, to make sure that they enjoy a liveable wage, and that their voice can be heard in their democracy.”

As McCain tried to push the point and ask more questions, co-host Whoopi Goldberg jumped in to bring the discussion to a close.

“I’m actually going to end this,” said Goldberg. “Hey, listen! We’re going to say thanks to the Senator-elect Reverend Raphael Warnock, and we will be right back. Thank you for coming back, sir.”

