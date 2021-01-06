https://noqreport.com/2021/01/06/will-congress-certify-the-overthrow-of-our-government-or-save-america/

The 2020 election all comes down to this… The Joint Session of Congress is going through the process to certify the Electoral College votes. Trump voters are claiming that this election was stolen and rigged, while Biden voters claim that this was the most secure election in the history of elections. After reviewing the evidence, it’s clear that the evidence points to a corrupt and rigged election… it’s an attempted coup and overthrow of our government. The question becomes, will Congress certify this overthrow? We’ll find out today…

For Conservatives, Patriots and Americans, the line in the sand has been drawn. If our Representatives and Senators do not uphold the Constitution of the United States of America, then we must cut them off and refuse to ever support them again. It’s do or die, folks. We do not tolerate compromise when facing the overthrow of our nation. The millions of people showing up in Washington DC to show support for the actual results of the election mean business. Republicans, do not turn your backs on the America people!

Historically, we’ve had weak GOP leadership. We cannot tolerate that. Conservatives need to coalesce around strong leaders who are willing to take a stand. Today, we’ll see who we can support and who we should reject. If ANY Senator or Representative voters to certify the fraudulent vote tally, then we must vote AGAINST them. We reject their leadership. We do whatever we can to unseat them. It’s do or die time, folks. Do not tolerate compromise.

