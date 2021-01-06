https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/woman-brought-out-on-stretcher-covered-in-blood/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
NEW – DC police shot a woman in the neck. Now taken out on stretcher covered in blood.pic.twitter.com/fk3zvYyvXO
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 6, 2021
Woman shot in neck by DC Police inside Capitol…
Trying to break thru door…
Holy shit pic.twitter.com/dofEG2SmqP
— Jim Newell (@jim_newell) January 6, 2021
Trump supporters held at gunpoint…
Also Trump supporters 🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/8D5uZeAl62
— Jonathan Milter 🍕🎮 (@ZombieMilter) January 6, 2021
Trump supporters chase away the outnumbered Capitol Police and throw objects at them. pic.twitter.com/SHLCslQOty
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021
Protesters are on the third floor of the Senate, walking door to door, shouting “Where the fuck are they?”
They’re in the gallery pic.twitter.com/3v4XsPWl5o
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
Fox News is now reporting that there were shots fired INSIDE the U.S. Capitol building. pic.twitter.com/T8l9m7zSAZ
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 6, 2021
Video from the chamber. pic.twitter.com/UKF7MScHKN
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021