Footage of a protester shot on Capitol Hill went viral on Wednesday after a mob stormed the Capitol building and tried to break down doors within the building. The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

BREAKING: Woman who was shot inside the US Capitol building has died, several law enforcement officials say. – @PeteWilliamsNBC pic.twitter.com/a36m02MO5U — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021

The mob swarmed the Capitol as lawmakers were preparing to certify the presidential election and broke through many barriers and doors, overwhelming police. They proceeded to take over the building, including some congressional offices.

The yet unidentified woman appeared to be with the rioting crowd banging on a door.

WARNING: Graphic video.

GRAPHIC: A woman at the Capitol occupation appears to have been shot in this video. Blood comes out of her mouth. pic.twitter.com/d32S1tXtII — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 6, 2021

Another view of the shooting shows a man warning the crowd that someone on the other side of the door has a gun. “He’s got a gun! He’s got a gun!” the rioter shouts, amid the sound of breaking glass.

Here’s what happens before she gets shot. Police had every reason to shoot. They were literally breaking into the room pic.twitter.com/JFNYiFzmYF — ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) (@WontPassDaBoof) January 6, 2021

Contrary to the tweet below, video evidence does not support that the victim was behind the chamber doors. Details are very sparse and law enforcement has only confirmed that the woman was shot.

Believe she was on the opposite side of this window. So shot from the front. pic.twitter.com/7dJPdDe0zH — Sam Huffman (@huffmsa) January 6, 2021

Photographs from inside the chamber show two men with guns drawn, pointing at the glass doors, but the panes of glass don’t match the video of the doors where the woman was shot. In the shooting video, the doors have large, unobstructed panes of glass, but in the House of Representatives chamber, the glass is covered by what looks like iron bars.

Representative Pat Fallon of Texas was in the chamber when the rioters began breaking in and gave his account on Facebook.

I JUST SAW COURAGE PERSONIFIED!! We were in the middle of debate when the Capitol Police came into the chamber and… Posted by Patrick Fallon on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

