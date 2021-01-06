https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/01/06/video-woman-seriously-injured-at-capitol-as-violence-continues-n305532
About The Author
Related Posts
Bah Humbug! ICU Doc on CNN on Christmas Eve: Because of COVID, 'Christmas Should Not Be Fun This Year, Okay?'
December 25, 2020
Trump Team Files New Suit in Georgia, Even More Questions Raised About Georgia's Response to 'Smoking Gun' Video
December 4, 2020
MSNBC Host, Guests Vilify Social Events: 'Nothing More American Than a Gaudy, Expensive Party That Kills People'
December 27, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy