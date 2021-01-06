https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/533007-woman-shot-inside-capitol-dies-report

A person shot on Capitol grounds during the violent pro-Trump riot Wednesday has died, a D.C. Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson confirmed to The Hill.

NBC News had reported that the unnamed woman had died, citing multiple law enforcement officials. The woman was reportedly shot in the chest and was in critical condition when she was taken away from the Capitol.

NBC News: The woman shot today inside the U.S. Capitol building has died, multiple law enforcement officials say. Reported by @PeteWilliamsNBC & @anblanx — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) January 6, 2021

D.C. police had confirmed earlier Wednesday afternoon that one person was shot at the Capitol as a pro-Trump mob swarmed the building. Officials did not provide additional information but said the incident would be investigated.

– Developing

