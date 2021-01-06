http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/f2fYgFAcxuo/

Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld of Yale University’s School of Management claims that a group of high-profile American CEOs may pull their support from congressional Republicans that have backed challenges to the election results. Prior to his announcement, Sonnenfeld hosted a meeting with 33 chief executives from companies around the nation.

During an interview on CNBC’s Closing Bell, Yale University School of Management Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld argued over two dozen American CEOs are prepared to withdraw their support for congressional Republicans that have backed President Trump’s efforts to overturn the presidential election results.

All 33 of the chief executives answered “yes” when asked if CEOs should “warn lobbyists privately that their firms will no longer support election result deniers in Congress?”

“The GOP acting this way, these GOP members, are certainly not the voice of American business large or small, so they’re talking about cutting off support,” Sonnenfeld said during the interview.

Sonnenfeld claims that the American CEOs that he spoke with want to see Democrats and Republicans put aside their differences and work together on areas of mutual interest.

“There are other areas of great mutual interest, you would think, between the parties, and [CEOs] are hoping that we can make progress on it,” Sonnenfeld added. “They’re trying to get past the flame-throwing, the tweets and make actual progress, and they’re really worried about a Congress that is acting in this divisive of a way.” Breitbart News reported in October that the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Yale, alleging that the Ivy League university unlawfully discriminates against Asian and white applicants.

