A female Trump supporter has been shot by Capitol Police — and it appears it may have been fatal.

The moment of the shooting, as well as the aftermath, were captured on video.

The woman appeared to be standing behind a group of people who were attempting to gain entry into the chamber. Police had barricaded the doors and were attempting to keep the patriot protesters out — and then drew their weapons.

A witness described what happened after leaving the building.

We must warn you that the following videos are extremely graphic and distressing.

Holy Shit! here is the video of cops shooting and what looks like killing a Trump-supporting woman inside of the capitol #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/wVjg7g1mav — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) January 6, 2021

The woman was wheeled out on a stretcher, completely covered in blood.

GRAPHIC: MSNBC shows video of a person being wheeled out of the Capitol on a stretcher, covered in blood and in very bad shape. pic.twitter.com/W6jKaXDudK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 6, 2021

Her condition is not yet known.

The Gateway Pundit will be continuing to provide updates as they become available, both about the woman’s condition and the ongoing situation at the Capitol.

