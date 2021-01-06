https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/06/your-sanctimony-is-repulsive-megyn-kelly-mixes-it-up-with-tom-nichols/

Look, President Trump’s attempts to cool down the crowd that showed up to protest the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral votes weren’t great. He could have left the talk about the election being stolen out of his video, which has now been removed from Twitter, along with his other tweets; he’s been locked out of his account for 12 hours.

However, for as many people who stormed the Capitol Building — literally breaking windows and smashing in doors — were thousands more who simply traveled to D.C. to support the president. Megyn Kelly made the point that it was wrong to use the rioting to paint Trump and his supporters with every criticism they’ve ever lobbed at him.

The Capitol riots are wrong. But the Trump critics using this as proof that every criticism they’ve ever lobbed at Trump/his supporters has been validated is absurd. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 6, 2021

Not just validated. We were not emphatic enough. This man incited an act of terror against our democracy rather than accept an electoral defeat. This tyrant wannabe tried to kill our democracy. — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) January 6, 2021

Doesn’t matter any more. He is a disgrace and needs to go. — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) January 6, 2021

Think about what Kelly said, though: every criticism they’ve ever lobbed at Trump supporters. Remember when Alyssa Milano’s tweet about the MAGA hat being the equivalent of a Klan hood was thought of as so profound she expanded it into an op-ed? Getting called Nazis and fascists and white supremacists for supporting the GOP tax cuts wears thin pretty quickly.

And some of us just voted for him because Hillary Clinton was so very awful.

Expert™ Tom Nichols thought he’d use Kelly’s tweet to shame her.

It’s unfortunate to give her one more moment of attention, but when all this is over, no one should forget that she said this. https://t.co/Ve9ovlHzHn — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 6, 2021

Making your list and checking it twice? Ummm, you don’t scare me, @RadioFreeTom. And your sanctimony is repulsive. https://t.co/F4r28zJl8F — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 6, 2021

To be honest, I don’t scare anyone, @megynkelly. Since you seem perfectly comfortable with what you’ve said, I’m happy to remind people that you said it. https://t.co/cDFSKPYpVO — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 7, 2021

I understand. You know you’ll get attention if you mention me. Fire away my dear! https://t.co/cpkgHezewX — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 7, 2021

Megyn, you’ve become one of the more rational voices out there. We thank you for speaking and standing. — Jeff (@catoyescaesarno) January 7, 2021

This dude is pure soy. I detect sexual tension. — TristanLuring (@LuringTristan) January 7, 2021

He’s gonna make sure no one ever forgets that you said 74 million people shouldn’t be judged by the actions of a few dozen. I just hope you can live with that hyperlink on your Wikipedia page. — footthumb (@f00tthumb) January 7, 2021

Tom is upset that in 14 days he becomes completely irrelevant. — Jeff Myers (@War_Eagle1991) January 7, 2021

I still don’t know who Tom Nichols is. Why are you punching down Megyn? — Bob (@BobGoGreen) January 7, 2021

Related:

Megyn Kelly torches media while pointing out reasons ‘this was nothing close to a ‘fair’ election’ https://t.co/0WEs37cN7Z — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 11, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

