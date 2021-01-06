https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/zuckerberg-says-facebook-may-block-trump-indefinitely?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Facebook will keep President Trump off of its platform for the duration of his time in office, and perhaps “indefinitely,” according to a blog post by the company CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete,” Zuckerberg wrote Thursday in the post.

If the temporary ban becomes permanent, Facebook will become the first major platform to remove Trump entirely.

Facebook and Twitter locked the president’s accounts on their respective social media platforms on Wednesday afternoon – following a breach by Trump supporters of the U.S. Capitol Building during the Electoral College vote certification.

