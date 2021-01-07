https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/4-dead-52-arrested-result-capitol-riot/

(FOX NEWS) — Washington D.C. police said late Wednesday that the earlier security breach at the U.S. Capitol resulted in four deaths — including a woman who had been shot — and at least 52 arrests.

Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, said there will be an extension of the public emergency for the next 15 days, which is slated to run through President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

“Their motivation is ongoing. Today, they sought to disrupt the Congressional proceedings relating to the acceptance of electoral college votes. President Trump continues to fan rage and violence by contending that the Presidential election was invalid,” she continued.

