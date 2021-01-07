https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/acting-ag-jeffrey-rosen-comments-death-us-capitol-police-officer-sicknick?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen announced on Friday a joint FBI – DC Metropolitan Police Department investigation into the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick.

Sicknick died on Thursday, a day after a mob of people breached the U.S. Capitol building. He was the fifth person to die as a result of the violent chaos during the breach of the building. He died due to injuries he suffered while defending the Capitol. According to a Justice Department press release, AG Rosen issued this statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and fellow officers of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who succumbed last night to the injuries he suffered defending the U.S. Capitol, against the violent mob who stormed it on January 6th. The FBI and Metropolitan Police Department will jointly investigate the case and the Department of Justice will spare no resources in investigating and holding accountable those responsible.”

