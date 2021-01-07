http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MGB6GGUXZD4/

As many on the left applaud Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to indefinitely ban President Donald Trump from Facebook and Instagram, some are realizing that the Silicon Valley billionaire’s decision sets a dangerous precedent for the freedom of speech.

One such person is actress-model Emily Ratajkowski, who risked the scorn of her Hollywood peers and the mainstream media by expressing her concern about Zuckerberg’s decision to blacklist the president. “This gives Facebook/tech/Zuck THE MOST POWER. If he can shut the president up/off he can shut any of us up/off,” she tweeted on Thursday.

This gives Facebook/tech/Zuck THE MOST POWER. If he can shut the president up/off he can shut any of us up/off — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) January 7, 2021

Emily Ratajkowski also speculated if the storming of the Capitol building was stage-managed to justify big tech’s “rollout of censorship.”

Anyone else feel like proper amount of capital police being absent/letting Trump people in/providing insane visuals of MAGA dudes on the floor of the house was wildly convenient to justifying big tech’s rollout of censorship? — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) January 7, 2021

Perhaps anticipating the cancel mob, Ratajkowski later seemed to qualify her stance on Facebook’s decision to ban the president. “My concern is that this gives big tech the opportunity to shut down ‘left extremists’ who are important political organizers,” she added.

My concern is that this gives big tech the opportunity to shut down “leftist extremists” who are important political organizers. — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) January 7, 2021

As Breitbart News reported, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated in a recent post that following the events on Capitol Hill and President Trump’s comments on social media about the situation, Facebook would be banning the President’s access to the platform “indefinitely.”

Zuckerberg wrote: “The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden.”

