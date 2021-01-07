https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/allowing-antifa-domestic-terrorists-burn-country-fbi-director-wray-vows-charge-participated-siege-capitol/

FBI Director Christopher Wray crawled out of his hole on Thursday to condemn Wednesday’s chaos at the Capitol.

Wray remained silent all summer as Antifa and BLM terrorists burned down the country.

DC was literally on fire and Wray covered for Antifa and BLM.

Wray called Wednesday’s events at the Capitol a “blatant and appalling disregard for our institutions of government.”

Wray vowed to hold accountable those who “participated in yesterday’s siege of the Capitol.”

