FBI Director Christopher Wray crawled out of his hole on Thursday to condemn Wednesday’s chaos at the Capitol.

Wray remained silent all summer as Antifa and BLM terrorists burned down the country.

DC was literally on fire and Wray covered for Antifa and BLM.

Mitt Romney marched with the organization that did this. pic.twitter.com/aE5NutXFML — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 7, 2021

Wray called Wednesday’s events at the Capitol a “blatant and appalling disregard for our institutions of government.”

A) FBI’s Wray: The violence and destruction of property at the U.S. Capitol building yesterday showed a blatant and appalling disregard for our institutions of government and the orderly administration of the democratic process. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 7, 2021

Wray vowed to hold accountable those who “participated in yesterday’s siege of the Capitol.”

C) FBI’s Wray: Make no mistake: With our partners, we will hold accountable those who participated in yesterday’s siege of the Capitol. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 7, 2021

