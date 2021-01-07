https://thescoop.us/amazing-compilation-exposing-news-media-embracing-political-violence-over-last-6-months/

When you heard President Donald Trump call the mainstream news, fake news and how they’re the enemy of the people, this compilation shows exactly what he means.

The political violence over the last 6 months was heavily downplayed and given way too many excuses for BLM and Antifa’s actions.

Unarmed Female Trump Supporter Who Was Shot And Killed By Capitol Police Identified As 14-Year Air Force Veteran Ashli Babbitt

One CNN reporter was standing in front of a burning building telling viewers that he needed to make it clear how to characterize the protest with a large fire behind him by saying it is ‘mostly a protest’

Even Don Lemon said on CNN that ‘no organization is perfect, there is some violence’

“Any reasonable person would say, we shouldn’t be destroying peoples property, but these are not reasonable times,” another woman featured on CBSN.

