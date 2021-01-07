https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/aoc-squad-members-named-plum-committee-positions-voted-pelosi/

(BIZPACREVIEW) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named far-left “Squad” members to a congressional committee that will give them the ability to influence Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s administration, leading some to believe that is why they supported the aged lawmaker’s reelection.

The California Democrat-appointed Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), and freshman Cori Bush (Mo.), a former St. Louis-area BLM protest organizer, who posed for a photo with the expanding “Squad” after being sworn in on Sunday.

Ocasio-Cortez, or “AOC” as she is also known, recently was denied a request for an appointment to the House Energy and Commerce committees, likely because of her authorship and backing of the Green New Deal, which some economists have estimated would cost tens of trillions to implement and decimate the U.S. energy industry.

