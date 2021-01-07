https://babylonbee.com/news/arminians-storm-gods-throne-room-to-protest-election/

HEAVEN—A gang of rogue Arminians has broken into God’s throne room in order to protest the doctrine of election, sources confirmed Thursday. Hordes of the anti-Calvinist protesters stormed the gates of heaven before angels were forced to fall back and barricade the throne room.

“Down with the predestined, sovereign election of God!” cried one man from Florida as he burst into the throne room wearing a buffalo hat. “This whole thing is rigged! Divine interference!”

Arminians were seen scaling the walls of heaven. One managed to hang a “Who is able to resist His will?” banner on the gates of the place, while others busted in and started roaming the streets of gold looking for the Lord’s throne room. A few made it in but were instantly killed by being in the presence of the Almighty God, sparking further protests.

There was very little looting, though a few Chick-fil-A sandwiches were taken.

At publishing time, Arminians had suggested the protesters were actually Calvinists disguised as Arminians to make them look bad. Calvinists say there is no proof of this as most of the protesters had neither beards nor smug looks on their faces.

