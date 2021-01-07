https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/brexit-bites-salads-sandwiches-run-paris-ms-stores/

(WHATFINGER NEWS) – British retailer Marks & Spencer said new trade rules in place since Britain left the European Union were delaying deliveries of some fresh food to its stores in France, where at least three branches had empty shelves on Tuesday.

As of Jan. 1, goods traveling back and forth between Britain and the EU are subject to customs and other bureaucratic hurdles that did not previously exist.

The items out of stock at three Paris branches of the retailer on Tuesday included sandwiches, black rice and edamame bean salad, and turkey tortilla with curry, according to labels on the counters.

