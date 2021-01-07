https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/07/ashli-babbitt-a-14-year-air-force-veteran-identified-as-the-woman-shot-and-killed-inside-the-u-s-capitol-on-wednesday/

KUSI News reported last night that the woman shot and killed inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday is Ashli Babbitt, a married 14-year Air Force from San Diego:

#KUSINews has confirmed the identity of the woman shot and killed inside US Capitol. More info: https://t.co/xW9Ssd9bKD pic.twitter.com/DS6zjFOdDF — KUSI News (@KUSINews) January 7, 2021

Her husband did not travel to D.C. with her and her family doesn’t “know why she decided to do this”:

BREAKING: Family confirms woman shot & killed at Capitol is Ashli Babbit. She owned a business in San Diego w/ her huband who did not come to DC. “I really dont know why she decided to do this,” her mother-in-law tells me. Police have not confirmed circumstances of shooting pic.twitter.com/OOYpNWpMLg — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) January 7, 2021

It certainly appears she went there to protest an election she was told was stolen:

And, on Parler, Ashli Babbitt echoed false conspiracy theories about Dominion Voting Systems from InfoWars and Rudy Giuliani 6/6 pic.twitter.com/KY4ZIK6IKz — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) January 7, 2021

And her Twitter feed suggests she was a believer in the Q conspiracy theory:

The woman identified as the person killed in DC today, Ashli Babbitt, appears to have had a Twitter feed totally consumed with conspiracy theories and QAnon content. pic.twitter.com/1DDnw58Koi — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) January 7, 2021

Here is her last tweet:

Here’s a look at Ashli Babbitt’s last tweet: She tweeted that “nothing will stop” the storm headed to DC just before 1 p.m. yesterday. @Ashli_Babbitt #DCriots #AshliBabbitt #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Js9PeTHDoL — ShakariSBriggs (@ShakariSBriggs) January 7, 2021

The FBI is now on the hunt for those who instigated the violence:

#FBI is seeking info that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC. FBI is accepting tips & digital media depicting rioting & violence in the U.S. Capitol Building & surrounding area on January 6, 2021. https://t.co/3gwcYcehAG pic.twitter.com/RXtFscFjZr — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 7, 2021

There will be lots and lots of video and photos to go through, that’s for sure:

If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the #FBI at https://t.co/NNj84wkNJP. pic.twitter.com/W2d95QvIfL — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 7, 2021

And we do wonder if the organizers of the march will face charges themselves:

The riot organizers will likely be charged with the death of Ashli Babbitt. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 7, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

