KUSI News reported last night that the woman shot and killed inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday is Ashli Babbitt, a married 14-year Air Force from San Diego:

Her husband did not travel to D.C. with her and her family doesn’t “know why she decided to do this”:

It certainly appears she went there to protest an election she was told was stolen:

And her Twitter feed suggests she was a believer in the Q conspiracy theory:

Here is her last tweet:

The FBI is now on the hunt for those who instigated the violence:

There will be lots and lots of video and photos to go through, that’s for sure:

And we do wonder if the organizers of the march will face charges themselves:

***

