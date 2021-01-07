https://bigleaguepolitics.com/joe-biden-and-mitch-mcconnell-believe-that-pro-trump-protest-at-the-capitol-was-an-act-of-insurrection/

What started out as peaceful protests in support of President Donald Trump, soon became chaotic after a number of protesters began storming the capitol on January 6, 202.

President-elect Joe Biden described this incident as an “insurrection.” He called on President Donald Trump to end this “siege” at the capitol. Biden tweeted, “I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution by demanding an end to this siege.”

I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution by demanding an end to this siege. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021

Biden added, “Let me be very clear: the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are. What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it’s disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now.”

The former vice president similarly stressed that the demonstration is “not protest, it’s insurrection.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell echoed Biden’s sentiments by describing the activity at the capitol as a “failed insurrection.”

Law enforcement had to evacuate elected officials from the Capitol while demonstrators roamed through the halls and entered congressional offices as the rest of the country watched in disbelief.

Police killed Ashli Babitt, a woman at the pro-Trump rally, who entered the capitol with other protesters. She was an Air Force veteran, a wife, and a strong supporter of President Trump.

Although Congress ended up certifying the Electoral College results, it remains to be seen what happens next. However, America’s political system is being put to the test and what could emerge from this chaos is a political realignment that most people could never have predicted in the first place.

The next few years will be chaotic to say the least.

