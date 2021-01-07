https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/biden-fans-flames-labels-trump-supporters-domestic-terrorists-video/

Joe Biden fanned the flames on Thursday following Wednesday’s chaos at the Capitol and labeled Trump supporters “domestic terrorists.”

Not all protesters who entered the US Capitol building were Trump supporters.

According to a former FBI agent who was on the ground at the US Capitol, at least one bus load of Antifa goons infiltrated the Trump rally as part of a false flag operation.

The New York Post reported that at least two known Antifa members were spotted among the pro-Trump protesters yesterday.

But Joe Biden and the Democrat-media complex is demonizing President Trump and blaming his supporters for yesterday’s chaos.

“What we witnessed yesterday was not dissent. It was not disorder. It was not protest. It was chaos. They weren’t protesters. Don’t dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob. Insurrectionists. Domestic terrorists. It’s that basic, it’s that simple.”

Biden: “What we witnessed yesterday was not dissent. It was not disorder. It was not protest. It was chaos. They weren’t protesters. Don’t dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob. Insurrectionists. Domestic terrorists. It’s that basic, it’s that simple.” pic.twitter.com/QhFCba3D3B — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 7, 2021

Antifa-BLM terrorists torched DC over the summer and Biden remained silent.

Mitt Romney marched with the organization that did this. pic.twitter.com/aE5NutXFML — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 7, 2021

Last June, Kamala Harris tweeted out a link to a nonprofit to help bail rioters out of jail following the George Floyd riots in Minnesota.

Accused murderers and rapists were release from jail and the media ran cover for Kamala Harris.

