Incoming President Joe Biden intends to release all available doses of the coronavirus vaccine when he takes office Jan. 20, the Biden transition team said Friday.

Such a move would be be a departure from the Trump administration’s strategy of withholding half of U.S. stockpile to ensure second doses are available, according to CNN.

Making more doses available could accelerate what has been a slow-placed rollout so far of the vaccine. However, such a strategy could cause problems in completing the vaccination process because the Pfizer/BioNTech and the Moderna vaccine each require two doses.

“The President-elect believes we must accelerate distribution of the vaccine while continuing to ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible. He supports releasing available doses immediately, and believes the government should stop holding back vaccine supply so we can get more shots in Americans’ arms now,” said TJ Ducklo, a spokesman for Biden’s transition, according to CNN. “He will share additional details next week on how his administration will begin releasing available doses when he assumes office on January 20.”

