President-elect Joe Biden is planning to tap Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo for commerce secretary, rescuing the New England governor from suffering some of the worst popularity ratings in the country.

The New York Times reported Raimondo as Biden’s pick, citing a person familiar with the incoming president’s decision, which has not yet been publicly announced.

News: Biden is set to tap @GinaRaimondo for Commerce, per Dem familiar w the pick. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) January 7, 2021

Raimondo, while characterized as “a rising star” in the Democratic Party, ended 2020 as the third most unpopular governor in the country, according to the Morning Consult, with only a 35 percent approval rating compared to a 55 percent disapproval rating. Raimondo’s high unpopularity puts her neck-and-neck with Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who suffers from a 34-55 percent approval/disapproval, barely edging out Hawaii Democratic Gov. David Ige with a 32-58 percent rating.

Raimondo’s trip to a wine bar in December did little to boost her low approval in the state, as she got caught maskless at the establishment’s paint night after telling residents to stay home.

Meet Rhode Island’s Gov Gina Raimondo – she told her citizens to stay home – she said they couldn’t even go to a friends house for a visit. And this is Gina all gussied up at a wine bar, mask-free for a xmas wine/art event. Why are you still listening to these people? pic.twitter.com/I9GsGIXfeO — Amy (@RestingTwitFace) December 17, 2020

“Please, stay home except for essential activities & wear a mask anytime you’re with people you don’t live with,” Raimondo wrote on Twitter following the Thanksgiving holiday, only to violate her own rules several days later — unless she considered her trip to the local wine and paint night “essential.”

It’s week two of our pause. I know it’s been hard, but I want to thank every Rhode Islander who’s following our guidance. Please, stay home except for essential activities & wear a mask anytime you’re with people you don’t live with. Together, we can turn our case numbers around. — Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) December 7, 2020

