We’ve read two tweets on this news, but we have to give priority to the one from Kristin Donnelly, senior broadcast producer of “The Lead with Jake Tapper.” After leading with three exclamation points, BIG NEWS in all caps, and “breaking,” she informs us that President Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly supports the idea of the cabinet meeting to remove the president under the 25th Amendment, and he’d vote to remove him if he were still there.

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins gave the big news only one exclamation point:

Was he trying out for a CNN contributor gig?

