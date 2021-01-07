https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/07/big-news-former-chief-of-staff-john-kelly-says-hed-vote-to-remove-president-trump-if-he-were-still-there/

We’ve read two tweets on this news, but we have to give priority to the one from Kristin Donnelly, senior broadcast producer of “The Lead with Jake Tapper.” After leading with three exclamation points, BIG NEWS in all caps, and “breaking,” she informs us that President Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly supports the idea of the cabinet meeting to remove the president under the 25th Amendment, and he’d vote to remove him if he were still there.

!!! BIG NEWS: breaking — former COS John Kelly supports the cabinet meeting to discuss the 25th Amendment — to remove the President — to @jaketapper on @TheLeadCNN and if he were still there – he would vote to remove him — Kristin Donnelly (@kristindonnelly) January 7, 2021

That is not BIG NEWS!!! — Heartland (@Heart_landart) January 7, 2021

that’s not big news. — katushka (@Featherbrained) January 7, 2021

Uh, why big news? He’s not there, he can’t vote for it – it doesn’t matter at all. Everything is breaking or big these days and very little ever amounts to anything. — Momof4 (@Momof4smh) January 7, 2021

Yeah, that’s not big news, CNN is calling anyone and everyone to promote this propaganda. — Dr. Michael Jacobs (@MichaelJacobs30) January 7, 2021

This … doesn’t matter? — Jon Bowling (@jonbowling) January 7, 2021

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins gave the big news only one exclamation point:

! John Kelly says on CNN that the Cabinet should meet and have a discussion about what to do about President Trump. He says if he was still there, he would vote to remove Trump. “Yes, I would.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 7, 2021

Narrator : he wouldn’t — Ivana Knapp (@Ivana_Knapp) January 7, 2021

Ok kaitlan thanks for this update from a completely powerless person this was very helpful — sarah (@slwein) January 7, 2021

They’re all so brave when it couldn’t possibly make a difference. — Therese Murphy (@Therese54966169) January 7, 2021

seems to be a common trend among those no longer in the building — Robert Androsiglio (@RobAndro) January 7, 2021

Are people really jumping up and down about this? “If I was there, I would do it..” Gimme a break — Bill (@BillDeFilippo) January 7, 2021

That’s big news — Tobi Ojo (@Tobiojo28) January 7, 2021

John is such a patriot. There is nothing braver than finding your courage after you’ve left office. pic.twitter.com/vE3sHanENj — 101 (@jamespatrick101) January 7, 2021

Easy for him to say now with no skin in the game. I’m so sick of opinions of ‘former’ so and so’s. Totally irrelevant and useless. — Livin’ in the 20’s in my 60’s 👴🙄😷😑🎭🗳️ (@RWMII2) January 7, 2021

John Kelly 🙄🙄 — Geri Mattern (@geri_mattern) January 7, 2021

Was he trying out for a CNN contributor gig?

