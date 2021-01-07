https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bill-barr-attorney-general-trump-conduct/2021/01/07/id/1004640

Former Attorney General Bill Barr is calling President Donald Trump’s conduct as a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday a “betrayal of his office and supporters.”

Barr said Thursday that “orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable” in a statement obtained by NBC News.

The Associated Press was the first to report Barr’s remarks.

Barr was one of Trump’s most loyal and ardent defenders in the Cabinet.

Barr resigned last month amid lingering tension over the president’s claims of election fraud and the investigation into Biden’s son.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

